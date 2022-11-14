Structure a complete loss in Peardale-Chicago Park fire

A barn off of Panorama Drive was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived on scene early Sunday morning.

Photo: Courtesy photo

A structure off of Panorama Drive was a complete loss in the Peardale-Chicago Park area Sunday after an early morning fire burned down a barn.

Responding firefighters could see smoke and came upon a fully involved structure.

“I could see visible smoke coming from the Peardale side,” Peardale-Chicago Park Public Information Officer Daniel Ramey said. “It was producing some smoke already.”

A firefighter works a hose during Sunday morning’s structure fire off of Panorama Drive.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Ramey’s brother, Josh Ramey, was up early that morning when the notification went out, and was able to get on scene swiftly.

“Located the fire, made sure no one was in there,” Daniel Ramey said.

Firefighters worked to pull things away from the house as the barn went up in flames.

“Tires were exploding, a vehicle was involved,” Ramey said, adding that firefighters saved several pieces of milling equipment that was outside nearby.

Firefighters knock down the flames from Sunday morning’s barn fire in Peardale-Chicago Park.

Photo: Courtesy photo

After a water supply was established, a wildland hose was deployed, as firefighters were concerned about the spread to nearby vegetation due to breezy conditions.

The fire was kept from spreading to the vegetation as well as to nearby structures.

According to officials, everything in the barn was a loss.

According to Ramey, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no witnesses could confirm what started it.

Fire units from Peardale-Chicago Park, Ophir Hill, and Nevada County Consolidated responded to the incident.

Peardale-Chicago Park, Ophir Hill and Nevada County Consolidated firefighters responded to Sunday morning’s structure fire.

Photo: Courtesy photo

