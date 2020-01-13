Strong winter storm expected to hit Nevada County Wednesday

The first major winter storm of the year is expected to hit western Nevada County this week, with low snow and whiteout conditions at higher elevations.

Multiple cold winter storm systems are expected to impact the area, bringing rain and snow to Northern California. These storms will be cold and could bring low elevation snow, the National Weather Service said.

Little to no snow accumulation is forecast for today in Grass Valley, with under a tenth-of-an-inch expected tonight.

Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning will bring the real wallop in the foothills, with a winter storm watch in effect. The weather service is predicting periods of gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms, heavy mountain snow, poor visibility and low snow levels possible at 2,000-3,000 feet.

According to forecaster Idamis Del Valle, snow levels will vary widely depending on elevation, with 2 inches possible for Grass Valley and up to 14 above 2,500 feet.

“There will be wind gusts mainly at pass levels,” Del Valle said.

On Wednesday, there will be only a slight chance of snow before 4 p.m., picking up late Wednesday night. More snow is predicted Thursday, according to the weather service.

Moderate to heavy snow at elevations above 3,000 feet is predicted. Mountain travel during this time will be very difficult with reduced visibility, chain controls, and possible road closures, forecasters advised.

