Striving for safety: PG&E Community Wildfire Safety Program work continues at White Cloud Campground (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

Tree crews contracted by PG&E have been busy clearing a wide swath of vegetation surrounding power lines near White Cloud Campground in the Tahoe National Forest as a part of the company’s Community Wildfire Safety program.

Workers have been in the area since last May when they first began identifying the trees to be cut.

Now, workers from Mountain F Enterprises are busy felling trees and using large masticators to grind up a 50-foot swath of potentially hazardous vegetation.

“We’ve always maintained the routine work,” PG&E Marketing and Communications’ Brandi Merlo said. “This work is above and beyond because we’ve experienced new changes in weather conditions. We’ve experienced intense wildfire seasons that we haven’t necessarily seen in the past.”

Much of Nevada County falls within elevated and extreme fire threat according to the California Public Utilities Commission, meaning PG&E will be busy clearing vegetation from around power lines for the foreseeable future.

“We’re working 365 days a year to make sure that the minimum requirement of clearance is kept throughout our entire system,” Merlo said. “We’re certainly working as quick as we can to make this work happen, to do this additional enhanced work in high fire threat areas.”

