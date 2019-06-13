Striving for safety: PG&E Community Wildfire Safety Program work continues at White Cloud Campground (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

Mountain F Enterprises equipment operators feed vegetation into a wood chipper along the Emigrant Trail at White Cloud Campground in the Tahoe National Forest Wednesday. PG&E has contracted Mountain F to clear a 25 foot wide swath of vegetation on each side of its power lines in areas of Nevada County such as at White Cloud.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
PG&E Vegetation Program Manager Joanne Drummond (left) and Marketing and Communications' Brandi Merlo discuss their company's enhanced efforts to clear potentially hazardous vegetation from around power lines in Nevada County Wednesday at White Cloud Campground east of Nevada City.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Mountain F Enterprises workers have been busy using implements of destruction to clear vegetation from a wide swath of land surrounding PG&E's power lines near White Cloud Campground. Trees felled in the area will be sold to logging companies while smaller brush and branches are fed through a wood chipper.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Mountain F Enterprises tree climber Lucio Sanchez prepares to climb a tree marked for removal before cutting off the top and then eventually the bottom of the tree.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
PG&E and Mountain F Enterprises workers oversee the progress of the vegetation abatement along a 1/2 mile portion of power lines near White Cloud Campground Wednesday.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Mountain F Enterprises tree climber Lucio Sanchez looks down from the top of a tall Douglas Fir tree in the Tahoe National Forest near White Cloud Campground that is about to be cut down as a part of PG&E's Community Wildfire Safety program.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Potentially dangerous vegetation is fed into a wood chipper along the Emmigrant Trail at White Cloud Campground Wednesday as a part of PG&E's Community Wildfire Safety program.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Tree crews contracted by PG&E have been busy clearing a wide swath of vegetation surrounding power lines near White Cloud Campground in the Tahoe National Forest as a part of the company’s Community Wildfire Safety program.
Workers have been in the area since last May when they first began identifying the trees to be cut.
Now, workers from Mountain F Enterprises are busy felling trees and using large masticators to grind up a 50-foot swath of potentially hazardous vegetation.
“We’ve always maintained the routine work,” PG&E Marketing and Communications’ Brandi Merlo said. “This work is above and beyond because we’ve experienced new changes in weather conditions. We’ve experienced intense wildfire seasons that we haven’t necessarily seen in the past.”
Much of Nevada County falls within elevated and extreme fire threat according to the California Public Utilities Commission, meaning PG&E will be busy clearing vegetation from around power lines for the foreseeable future.
“We’re working 365 days a year to make sure that the minimum requirement of clearance is kept throughout our entire system,” Merlo said. “We’re certainly working as quick as we can to make this work happen, to do this additional enhanced work in high fire threat areas.”
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.