Gold Vibe Kombuchary in Grass Valley has been celebrating its success crafting all-naturally fermented hard kombuchas for five years, and now they are ready to branch out to other realms of the beverage industry.
“Nothing artificial about it,” said Gold Vibe co-owner Patrick Millar (his partner is his brother, Sean). “(Kombucha) is gluten free. We do a Kombucha fermentation so it’s prebiotic. It’s a good alternative. People are like, what’s kombucha? But having this taproom, enough people get dragged up here for a show and they say (after drinking the kombucha) ‘I don’t feel as full, I don’t feel as groggy, I don’t feel as bad the next day.”
Gold Vibe has certainly worked its way up from being known as NC Kombuchary to a full-on canning and brewing plant, combined with a colorful and large music and entertainment space, near the Grass Valley Airport.
“Because we’re not in town you can’t just stumble in,” said Millar. “You do have to get a ride out here and people are pretty responsible. It’s real family-friendly here. We’ve got all the games like the kids’ corner and board games so it tends to be a different crowd that drinks here.”
Now, after seeing the positive response to their signature beverage, Gold Vibe is expanding into the world of beer. Millar said that the endeavor hasn’t been all that difficult considering they already own all the fermentation tanks and necessary equipment.
“Right now we are just exclusively starting with two flavors, and we’ll go from there,” he said. “The Vibe 3-0 is like a golden ale. The Gold Nugs is a Hazy IPA and they are so popular.”
Of the Golden Ale Vibe 3-0, Millar said: ”It’s like a stronger, more robust 805 is what I tell people. It’s good if you want something clean, easy. It’s almost like a caramelized smell. All beer is grain based, and that particular beer does have a little bit of Willamette hops.”
The other beer on tap, the Gold Nugs, contains three different types of hops.
“I am really proud of that one,” said Millar. “Sometimes you get an IPA and cannot get rid of the bitter. (This) is based on a recipe that’s used by a few different local breweries. When we wanted to start brewing beer, I went to Patrick O’Hara who runs the O’Hara Brew House Supply in Auburn and he has won a lot of gold medals as a home brewer and is just the supplier for a lot of the breweries and he is also a recipe creator.
“That one (the Gold Nugs) is like the 1-2 Punch from Crooked Lane. The brewing world is kind of like that. Everybody trades recipes. Nobody is super competitive in that way. If you want to learn something, people are usually pretty open.”
Gold Vibe’s beer production hasn’t quite scaled up enough to accommodate widespread distribution, which means that at least for now the brews will be available exclusively at Gold Vibe’s taproom.
“We are small-batching it which is easier to control and we are doing that for a little while,” Millar said. “We do expect by next summer to start doing some larger sized batches which will probably still start as going around to a bunch of bars and getting our beers on tap, in the same way we built the kombucha side of our business which was just for ourselves and our friends, and on-tap places and eventually we started packaging it. There’s a lot of nuances in just packaging.
“(Our beer) is exclusive to the kombuchary but you can take it home because we do growler clubs and stuff. So we have people that come and fill up growlers.”
As far as a timeline, Millar said he surmises the official, more widespread launch of the beers will come in spring 2024.
“It tends to be better to launch things in the spring,” he said. “I think having something new and on-tap exclusively at places it will be good to launch it in the spring. That also buys us some time.
“We are having the busiest summer we’ve ever had. We just got into Raley’s—every Raley’s from the whole Sacramento region. And that’s for our kombucha. The beer is a fun side project right now and it is something that I want the community to know about because I do think that if people know there’s a couple good beers that are produced in house here, we are going to expand that in house before we even do anything else.”
Millar said Gold Vibe’s goal is to have four beers on tap here before they start distributing to other sites, and added when they do start circulating them they will probably do so one at a time.
“We started making beer due to customer request in January. To be honest in some ways kombucha is more complicated because you have to do this whole primary fermentation where you’re fermenting for kombucha first. If you’re just making beer you make your wort with all your grains and stuff and then you put that into a conical fermenter and once it’s at its proper fermentation you cool it down, carbonate it, you’ve got beer.
“To the untrained eye (this) looks like a beer brewery. You’re like ‘oh yeah there’s big tanks and lines.’ We already had a brewery and we wanted to have a broader appeal as a community center. So we had people coming up and they’d say, ‘I’d bring my friends but they don’t like kombucha.’ And I was like well, let’s have something to get the skeptics. I am always about convincing people, like bring them up here. They probably had a bad one.”
The Millar brothers stand by their products, and by the fact they have created their own niche in the beverage market in Nevada County.
“We make good tasty stuff,” said Patrick. “I liked the fact we only had kombucha for a while because it forced people to try it. At the same token I think having the beer for the true ‘I’m not going up there,’ and then they hear ‘beer’ and then they get tempted and we give them a taster. It’s a gateway.”
Gold Vibe Kombuchary is at 12615 Charles Drive in Grass Valley. For more information visit www.goldvibe.com.