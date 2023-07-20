Gold Vibe Kombuchary in Grass Valley has been celebrating its success crafting all-naturally fermented hard kombuchas for five years, and now they are ready to branch out to other realms of the beverage industry.

“Nothing artificial about it,” said Gold Vibe co-owner Patrick Millar (his partner is his brother, Sean). “(Kombucha) is gluten free. We do a Kombucha fermentation so it’s prebiotic. It’s a good alternative. People are like, what’s kombucha? But having this taproom, enough people get dragged up here for a show and they say (after drinking the kombucha) ‘I don’t feel as full, I don’t feel as groggy, I don’t feel as bad the next day.”

