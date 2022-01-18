 Striking down storm debris: Tuesday was a day for downed tree and limb removal efforts across Nevada County (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Striking down storm debris: Tuesday was a day for downed tree and limb removal efforts across Nevada County (PHOTO GALLERY)

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Tuesday was a day for downed tree and limb removal efforts across Nevada County, with major efforts being made by the city of Grass Valley, which contracted with C&D Contractors to help remove the storm debris in front of residences. City Manager Tim Kiser is aiming to have the free storm debris pick up completed by Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez
A C&D Contractors worker throws a tree limb downed in the late December winter storm into the back of a truck bound for a green waste pile being collected on private property before being chipped or disposed.
Photo: Elias Funez
Downed trees and limbs from Nevada County locations are being brought to this location, south of McKnight Crossing along Highway 49, where crews have been working to chip the material and ship it off.
Photo: Elias Funez
A sign denotes the storm debris removal piles along Empire Street in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A large tree in Nevada City is removed with the help of a crane near the intersection of Nevada City Highway and Ridge Road.
Photo: Elias Funez
A riding lawnmower with a small trailer is put to work gathering downed limbs in one of downtown Grass Valley’s historic cemeteries.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Cat tractor is used to help load a C&D Contractors’ truck Tuesday along Butler Street in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
An Empire Street resident works to pile up limbs and vegetation along the roadway for this week’s free storm debris pickup in the city of Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
An excavator is used to help process the tons of storm debris being brought in from Nevada County locations Tuesday along Highway 49, south of the McKnight Way exit.
Photo: Elias Funez
Storm debris limbs are collected in front of many residences along South Auburn Street for Tuesday morning’s pickup in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more