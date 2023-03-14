Maddux

Maddux Eckerling is a senior at Ghidotti High School who is launching an event called Strength in Pride at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center to educate the community on what it is like to be a LGBTQIA+ youth in our rural community as his senior project required for graduation.

