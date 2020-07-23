Stream St. Nowhere’s live performance tonight from The Center for the Arts
The up-and-coming Nevada County band, St. Nowhere, will be performing tonight at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. Viewers can stream the concert live at 7 p.m. at https://thecenterforthearts.org/from-the-center/. The performance is part of The Center’s series created to promote “accessible experiences for audiences, and creative opportunities for artists through COVID-19.” St. Nowhere includes young aspiring musicians Seanan Maher (bass/vocals), Orion Molaro (guitar/vocals), Azure Bleau (keyboard/guitar/vocals) and Quinn Heaton (drums). To learn more, visit St. Nowhere’s Instagram page at @s.t.nowhere.
