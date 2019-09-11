Strawberry Valley marijuana bust in Yuba County nets over 100 plants

STRAWBERRY VALLEY — An illegal marijuana grow in Strawberry Valley was raided this week, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Yuba County Marijuana Enforcement Team, with assistance from the NET-5 drug task force, seized 188 suspected marijuana plants Monday morning in the Deadwood Creek area, near La Porte Road and Juniper Lane in Strawberry Valley.

The plants were located in a creek bed, along with pumps used to water plants. An illegal water diversion to capture water for the pumps was also found on site.

No suspects were located.

The teams busted an even larger outdoor grow last week along the Yuba River, north of what is known as Beer Can Beach in Linda, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

In that bust, more than 480 marijuana plants were discovered, as well as a hose line leading from the river to the garden.

“This in another example of illegal water diversion and environmental/fish and wildlife violation issues surrounding illegal cannabis grows in Yuba County,” a press release states.

The grow site was discovered following an anonymous report from a citizen and no suspects were at the site.