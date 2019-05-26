Strawberry Music Festival returns to fairgrounds (PHOTO GALLERY)

For longtime Strawberry Music Festival attendee Jerry Paul, the main stage acts are great fun and entertainment, but the real excitement is the creativity that blossoms out of the impromptu musical opportunities that can be found among the festival’s campgrounds at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

“Jamming is what really lights me up,” Paul said Saturday while watching the California Honeydrops, a bowl of chili in one hand, the other around the neck of his upright bass.

“Making music together with friends and loved ones and making new discoveries is where it’s at,” Paul said.

Over 20 main stage acts entertained the thousands of Strawberry Festival faithful who braved periods of rain and inclement weather to take in the sole Strawberry experience of 2019 over the weekend.

The fall Strawberry Music Festival, originally scheduled to take place in Tuolumne, has been postponed until 2020.