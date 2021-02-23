Strawberry Music Festival organizers cancel 2021 festivals

Last year, the pandemic shutdown hit just as the music festival season was getting underway. By the end of April, more than 55 events in Nevada County had been canceled or postponed, including the Strawberry Music Festival, the Celtic Fest and the California WorldFest.

At the time, many hoped there would be a return to relative normalcy within the year. But as the one-year mark nears, many music festivals are facing the same dilemma: pull the plug or keep playing the odds.

On Monday, Strawberry Music Festival organizers made the difficult decision, announcing on their website and Facebook page that the spring festival — which has been held in Grass Valley since its move to the fairgrounds in 2014 — will be postponed again, to 2022. The fall festival, held in Tuolumne, also has been canceled.

“Many factors have informed this difficult decision,” organizers posted, noting their responsibility to protect the health and safety of everyone associated with the festival.

“We feel our best path forward is to spend this time cultivating a truly authentic Strawberry experience, for 2022,” the post continued. “Our mission is to preserve our Americana camping festival culture. … We have become confident that it will not be the real deal until we all feel safe being there. To feel like Strawberry, it is essential that kids, elders, and everyone in between are able to play, sing, dance, eat, drink, laugh, and love (occasionally with wild abandon). We will only endeavor to produce events that meet the Strawberry standard of quality, and will not try to replace that with something else.”

Organizers announced that anyone holding tickets from 2020 will be able to use their tickets at their choice of the next four festivals, through 2025.

“We are very much looking forward to coming back better than ever, together, in 2022,” said festival organizer Jodi Barnett in an email, adding that tickets for next year’s spring festival will go on sale on Nov. 1.

