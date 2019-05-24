Strawberry Music Fest returns to fairgrounds

Mountains. Magic. Music.

This year, the enchantment that is Strawberry Music Festival is only happening in Grass Valley, this weekend through Sunday. Because of issues with the site, there will be no fall festival in Tuolumne.

But there is plenty to satisfy the devoted Strawberrians who have flocked to the twice-yearly festival for nearly 40 years. The four-day celebration kicked off Thursday afternoon despite rain and unseasonably cool temperatures, with Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce and Los Texmaniacs closing out the first day and Richard Thompson headlining Friday.

Today will offer a full slate of sounds both traditional and edgy, beginning with a tribute to legendary songwriter Hazel Dickens at 11 a.m., continuing on with Argentinian bluegrass band Che Apalache and The California Honeydrops, to name a few, and wrapping up with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

Sunday, festival-goers can head over to the iconic Sunday Morning Revival Show that ends with a children’s parade, and end the experience with The Wood Brothers at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets for one evening or day will be available at the Strawberry’s Spring 2019 Music Festival gate. Tickets cost $75 for evening (4 p.m.-midnight), $95 for the whole day, for adults; $25 for child younger than 13 and $40 for teens. Tickets can be purchased online, at advance prices, until 5 p.m. on the day preceding the show.