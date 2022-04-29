Storytime for adults: Readers Theater at Miners Foundry

Tim O’Connor’s Readers Theater will return to Miners Foundry on Sunday, a news release states.

The performance will feature several local performers acting out critically acclaimed American stories, and was inspired by Theatre of the Mind, a way of telling tales during World War II when resources for full-scale productions were scarce.

This Readers Theater will focus on classic short stories by Margaret Shipley, Jack Gilchrist, Jon Bart Gerald, and Norma Klein.

The afternoon will feature performances by Sandra Rockman, Kimberly Ewing, Gaylie Bell-Stewart (who also directs), and Jon Blinder.

“Even though Readers Theater is performed without costumes, sets or blocking, the actors use their voices and acting skills to transport audiences right into the stories they read,” said Bell-Stewart in the release. “This performance will feature four of the best American short stories from the 1960s.”

Miners Foundry continues to place great importance on the health and safety of its patrons, artists, and staff. There are no safety protocols currently in place, but policies are subject to change. Please check the Foundry’s website for any updated information.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry