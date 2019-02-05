STORM WATCH: ‘Snow day’ for most Nevada County schools

UPDATE: 6:40 a.m. ROAD CLOSURES

According to Caltrans, Interstate 80 remains closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line, due to whiteout conditions.

Highway 20 is closed from Nevada City to Interstate 80.

Chains are required on Highway 174 from Grass Valley to Colfax.

Grass Valley has received about 1.5 to 2 inches of snow so far this morning.

ORIGINAL POST:

Due to issues with snow and ice, many Nevada County schools will be closed today.

– Chicago Park School District

– Grass Valley School District

– Nevada City School District

– Nevada Joint Union High School District

– Pleasant Ridge Union School District

– Twin Ridges School District

– Union Hill School District

– Sierra Montessori Academy

"Apparently, there will be a lot of ice on the roads," says Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay referring to reports from law enforcement.

The Child Development Center of Sierra College, and the Earle Jamieson Center will also be closed.

As of now, the Clear Creek School District will remain open, and the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District is open.