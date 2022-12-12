Storm not enough to ease drought

Residents of Cascade Shores woke up on Sunday to inches of snow, varying in depth by location. The storm helped Nevada County move one step closer to getting out of drought.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

The weekend’s wild weather brought some much-needed precipitation in the form of rain and in many areas, snow.

Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service in Sacramento reported that the service’s observer in Grass Valley tallied 3.74 inches of rain in the four-day period beginning Dec. 9.

Another observer located 1.3 miles north-northeast of Grass Valley reported two inches of snow, while those at higher elevations reported anywhere from 3 inches to 8 inches of snow.

“Generally the snow pack is in good shape,” Kurth said. “The northern Sierra is doing pretty well. The nearest station (to Grass Valley and Nevada City) is at Rollins Reservoir where (rainfall) is at 121% of normal. It isn’t snow, but observations of rainfall since October 1.”r

Though water totals are encouraging, Kurth said we are not quite out of the drought yet.

“I wish a couple storms would do that, but I think it’s a little bit early for that,” he said. “Snow pack is well above normal for this time of year. Unfortunately it’s too early. At this time last year, we looked pretty good but ended up pretty dry in January, February and March. It is encouraging to see us getting these kinds of storms. “

Kurth added that the weather looks to be dry for the short term.

“We will get a bit of a break through the weekend and maybe the potential for something early next week, but it’s too far away to get any details. Expect dry and cool weather through the weekend,” Kurth said.

