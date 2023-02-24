Cold Weather Shelter
While the National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures and continued snow, Nevada County and Sierra Roots said Thursday they would extend their Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol through Saturday morning, when it will close at 7:30 a.m.
The Shelter Activation Protocol directs that the shelter will be open and remain open when the National Weather Service’s predicted low temperature for Nevada City is forecasted to be at or below 30 degrees for a period of five hours or more overnight, or below 32 degrees with snow on the ground. The shelter will be available if and when the weather service has issued a winter storm warning for Nevada City, or in the event of an extreme weather event or condition identified by the Office of Emergency Services.
The shelter is located in Nevada City at the Veterans Hall, 415 North Pine St.
The shelter has been extended to include Friday," explained Alice Johnson, shelter coordinator for Sierra Roots. "It was going to be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday but they extended it so we are closing Saturday morning and by then at least the forecast is warming out of the (protocol) zone."
Johnson said the shelter has been at capacity the last few nights, with 30 people seeking warmth and shelter each night.
"When they first arrive we offer coffee, hot water for tea or cocoa," she continued. "We open at 4:30 and have a full dinner and wonderful dessert around 5:30."
Johnson was careful to say that while all adults are welcome at the warming center, children are not allowed as there is no system for screening guests.
In addition to cots to sleep in, the shelter provides snacks that guests can easily take with them when they leave in the morning as well as a selection of coats, sweatshirts, socks, pants and other warm clothing.
"The county gives us 24 hours notice so we can make sure we have volunteers and staffing," Johnson said. "We have a training every fall (for volunteers) so everyone is on board with treating everybody the way we want them treated. The people are so grateful and appreciative. We provide good food, dignity, and respect."
Roads
Banner Quaker Hill Road was closed in Nevada City near Cascade Shores, sending any brave travelers on the detour of Pasquale Road. As of Thursday afternoon, no other roads were reported closed, according to Taylor Wolfe, Public Information Officer for Nevada County.
The process of keeping roads maintained, Wolfe said, takes significant preparation.
"A lot of prep work goes into preparing for a storm like this," said Wolfe. "We are looking ahead at forecasts and preparing teams. We make sure before every shift end (the trucks) are equipped with plows. We start road crews in 12 hour shifts, 24 hours a day."
Wolfe added that Public Works crews work closely with PG&E to help mitigate storm damage and respond to emergencies on county-maintained roads.
"This storm has the potential for very low snow, down to 1,000' down or 500' localized to certain areas," Wolfe said. "Our crew will be out plowing and doing their best but we ask people to be patient and if they can stay off the roadways, they should. If they come across an issue like a downed tree or power line, report to www.nevadacountyca.gov/service request."
Grocery stores
Local grocers were hit with business by those preparing for the impending storm.
“It was like Christmas or Thanksgiving busy,” said Ben Painter, General Manager of SPD in Nevada City. “It was busy all week because the storm has been so publicized. Tuesday and Wednesday were the busiest, (Thursday) more mellow. Most of our vendors are big companies that are out of the area, so a regional storm won’t affect them. Our shelves are pretty well stocked.
“The hardest part for us is we generally write our schedule a week or two out, but you can’t plan for these types of things unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas. I’m so thankful; we have a great staff that stepped up.”
Rachel Coleman-Hunt, a customer service representative for BriarPatch Food Co-op said sales at her store this week have been through the roof.
“We had some record sales Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday,” said Coleman-Hunt. “It was kind of chaos. There were some products off the shelf (Tuesday) but at least spirits were high for getting people helped out and getting them home safely.”
Coleman-Hunt noted that many shoppers have been filling their carts with things like root vegetables, broths, soups, and meals from the store’s hot bar and business since the storm moved in. “A lot of shelf stable foods have been going out too.”
The store is operating on its regular hours, and Coleman-Hunt had a message for anyone seeking to travel during the expected continued snowfall.
“We want people to have safe travel conditions.” She said. “Be mindful out there. If you need to go slow, go slow. And if you are scared about being out in the weather, don’t try to brave it out."
Schools
The Nevada Joint Union High School District announced a minimum day schedule Thursday due to the "substantial snowfall" predicted, Superintendent Dan Frisella wrote in an announcement.
"Our goal is to err on the side of safety and get drivers off the roads prior to substantial snow accumulation this afternoon," Frisella wrote.
The school day was from 8:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., according to the announcement.
"District administration and county officials spent substantial time this morning analyzing weather forecasts and considering decisions around operations for today," the release said.
"Safety remains our top priority. With roads mostly clear this morning, but substantial snowfall forecasted for mid-afternoon today, we have decided to call a minimum day for all county schools."
A statement regarding potential school closures for Friday had not been received as of press time Thursday.