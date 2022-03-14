 Storm debris drop off begins: Two more weekends set for free storm-related green waste event | TheUnion.com
Storm debris drop off begins: Two more weekends set for free storm-related green waste event

Elias Funez
  

Residents of western Nevada County were busy unloading truckload after truckload of storm-related green waste on Saturday at 12625 Brunswick Road during the first of three free green waste disposal weekends at the site. The following dates are set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25-27, and April 8-10.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Matt Sinclair uses a pitchfork to help pull dry leaves and needles from the back of his pickup truck during Saturday’s free storm-related green waste drop off. The event is sponsored by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, Ready Nevada County, and Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
From large trees to pine needles, all types of green waste could be seen dropped off during the free storm-related drop off event in rural Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Tree limbs knocked down from the late December storm are dropped at the free storm-related green waste event Saturday at 12625 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
The scene of Saturday’s free green waste drop off event is surveyed following a successful drop-off.
Photo: Elias Funez

