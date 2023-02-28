Managing Editor
The number of residences without power in Nevada County continued to mount during Tuesday’s blizzard-like conditions in the Sierra, and rose to 13,342 customers without electricity by the afternoon, according to the State’s power outage tracker.
According to PG&E’s outage alerts map, many of those outages were slated for restoration at some time Tuesday evening, though some outages have yet to be given a restoration time.
PG&E representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
Downed trees, utility poles, and power lines were reported across the county throughout the day around Nevada City and Grass Valley.
“We are getting assistance regarding the vast amount of trees that are down from PG&E and CalFire. All of our crews are continuing to plow around the clock,” a release from Nevada County Public Works said.
An ambulance returning from a call along Red Dog Road was held up at Bridges Lane by a tree completely blocking the roadway Tuesday morning before fire crews could get on scene to help cut up the tree.
In the case of Pasquale Road, a combination of downed trees, poles, and power lines closed the road and access to the Cascade Shores community for some time Tuesday before citizens and work crews could clear the road.
Elsewhere on Banner Mountain Tuesday, reports of a person struck by a tree occurred, along Half Moon Way in Nevada City. The subject was reportedly struck by a tree at approximately 2:18 p.m. but the person was no longer under the tree by the time that the call was made.
There were several emergency service calls where crews had to make access on foot due to downed trees blocking roadways.
A tree that reportedly fell into a structure along Oak Leaf Lane caused an entire building to collapse at around 3:30 p.m.
First responders at the scene reported that a gas leak also occurred as a result of the structure collapse.
Along the 12,000 block of Greenhorn Road a tree came through a house with occupants inside. The crash brought down power lines as well.
Trees were also reported down into homes along Cedar Crest Court and Lower Greenhorn Road.
Trees were also reported down, impacting traffic along Northview at Forest Knoll, Brunswick Road near Highway 174, Idaho Maryland about a half mile up from Brunswick Road, Greenhorn Road, Black Oak at Crescent, Marjon, Highland Drive (north side), and Echo Ridge to to name a few.
A County-wide Code Red emergency alert was issued by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Tuesday with valuable information to help folks dealing with impacts from the storm.
“Many Nevada County residents are without power. If you’re able, please check in on neighbors without power and report their needs to 1-833-DIAL211,” Paul Cummings with Nevada County OES said. “Call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. If you have resources to share like food, water, firewood, gas, or the ability to assist with driveway clearing, please check in with your neighbors who may be alone, remote, or in need of extra help.”
Those looking for more information on shelters, road closures, other storm related info can visit a new web page made by Nevada County at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/StormInfo or 1-833-DIAL211.
“It’s the time to stay off the road and stay home, event [today] it’s going to be icy,” Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe said.
County officials want to remind the public to:
Check on your neighbors
Road conditions are hazardous. Stay off the roadways and stay home if possible. Report down trees or flooding on County maintained roads at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/ or by calling (530) 265-1411
Stay tuned to trusted news sources (OES, KNCO, KVMR, Yubanet, National Weather Service, The Union, Moonshine Ink, KTKE, Sierra Sun)
Call 211 not 911 for non-emergencies
Be prepared to leave your home and fuel up and stock up on groceries between storm systems. Make sure you have enough groceries for 72 hours. Charge your cell phone, tablet, laptop, etc. when you are able. Fuel up your personal vehicle and make sure you have fuel for your generator.
Ensure you have a secondary way to heat your home
Call 211 not 911 for non-emergencies
Secure household items that may blow away in high winds
Cellular communication may become difficult due to changing conditions and lack of power generation at cellular tower sites.