Stolen truck alert leads to foot pursuit

Grass Valley Police officers converged on the McKnight Crossing shopping center Thursday afternoon after receiving a stolen truck alert.

Three people were eventually detained after a foot pursuit involving the driver, Police Capt. Steve Johnson said.

Grass Valley Police officers have LoJack stolen vehicle recovery systems in their patrol vehicles, Johnson explained. An officer received an alert just before 1 p.m. that a Toyota pickup reported stolen out of Woodland was in the area of the shopping center on West McKnight Way and began looking for the truck.

"The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted," Johnson said. "Two passengers were detained but the driver fled on foot."

Police officers chased the driver through the parking lot toward the PG&E yard on Taylorville Road before he was taken into custody.

The three suspects were from out of the area, Johnson said, adding that they were being interviewed.

