In Penn Valley an investigation into a stolen utility trailer and generator on Tuesday, May 2 at approximate 11 a.m. in the 12000 block of Country Heights Drive in Penn Valley developed into the recovery of additional suspected stolen property and mail involving potentially more than a dozen additional victims from multiple counties including Nevada and Yuba County.

Nevada County deputies arrested 26-year-old Shawna Baldwin of Challenge, California for multiple crimes including grand theft, receiving stolen property, mail theft, vehicle theft, vandalism, false impersonation and transportation of a controlled substance.