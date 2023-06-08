The body of 20-year-old Stockton man Alonso Ramos, who is believed to have drowned after jumping into the Yuba River near Bridgeport Sunday, June 4, 2023, was located and recovered Thursday afternoon according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Ramos' body was recovered approximately one mile downstream from where he was reportedly last seen.
On Sunday just before 4:00 pm, the Sheriff's Office had received notification that the man had allegedly jumped into the river, had gone under and not resurfaced.
Nevada County Search and Rescue responded along with State Parks, Nevada County Consolidated Fire, Penn Valley Fire Department, Nevada County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and CHP Air Operations to conduct a search for the missing man. Despite dangerous river conditions, a swift water rescue team deployed on the water to an area where they thought a body was possibly seen from the air, but unfortunately the man was not located at the site and instead the image seen turned out to a be a submerged boulder, according to a NCSO release.
"A continuous search effort has been underway since that time," the release said. "By both ground and air resources."
Personnel and equipment involved in the search including Nevada County Search and Rescue (SAR), Sacramento Sheriff’s Office UAS (unmanned aircraft) and SAR, California Rescue Dog Association (CARDA), California Highway Patrol, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Penn Valley Fire Department, California State Parks, Army Core of Engineers, and Nevada County Sheriffs Office.
Ultimately Ramos' body was located and a plan was formed to recover the body from the river shortly before 5:00 p.m.
"We continue to urge residents and visitors to please enjoy the beauty of the Yuba from the banks and to resist the urge to enter the river. The water is currently extremely high, cold, fast, and far too dangerous to be in. We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones of the decedent," the Sheriff's release said.
This is the second suspected drowning death on the South Yuba River this year.