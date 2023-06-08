Firefighters ready a bucket to pull Tuesday’s Yuba River drowning victim.

Firefighters ready a bucket to pull a suspected drowning victim from the South Yuba River in this FILE photo. 

 Elias Funez/FILE Photo

The body of 20-year-old Stockton man Alonso Ramos, who is believed to have drowned after jumping into the Yuba River near Bridgeport Sunday, June 4, 2023, was located and recovered Thursday afternoon according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. 

Ramos' body was recovered approximately one mile downstream from where he was reportedly last seen.