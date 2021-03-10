Stimulus bill funds local governments

The U.S. Congress on Tuesday passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which among other provisions will provide direct funding to state and local governments.

According to estimates from the Congressional Record Service, Nevada County stands to receive $19.35 million in direct funding. Placer County will get over $77 million.

The funding allocation is proportional to a jurisdiction’s population and comes out to roughly the amount the county would have received from last year’s stimulus package, if it weren’t weighted toward large counties.

The bill hasn’t yet been signed by President Joe Biden, though it’s expected he will by Friday.

Board of Supervisors Chair Dan Miller said the funding would be split into two allocations, with the second installment coming a year after the first.

The funds can be used for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes providing assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits; aiding impacted industries; providing government services that were reduced because of revenue loss from the pandemic; and investing in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

It can also be used to provide “premium“ pay to government workers who are performing essential work, or grants to employers whose employees are performing essential work.

The bill also provides funding for cities based on population, which the congressional record estimates would award $3.15 million to Truckee, $2.41 million to Grass Valley, and $590,000 to Nevada City.

Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee were each allocated $158,846, $50,000, and $200,369, respectively, from the state last year.

Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar said Tuesday the City Council would look at priorities for using the funds at its next meeting.

The county will not get funding from an additional pot reserved for metropolitan cities with populations over 50,000.

According to the bill, jurisdictions can expect their first payment about 60 days after the bill is signed. Funds will have to be used by the end of 2024.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.