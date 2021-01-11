 Still time to toss that tree | TheUnion.com
Still time to toss that tree

Christmas tree recycling dates extended

Elias Funez
  

A Christmas tree recycler on Saturday throws a tree into one of the bins at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City. People can still recycle their Christmas trees until Feb. 2 at both the administrative center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, Grass Valley.
