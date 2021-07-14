Still time to honor military loved ones on memorial wall
Veteran’s Day is rapidly approaching and the last and final wall to be built in Grass Valley Memorial Park will be fully populated with the names of military veterans who have proudly served this country. There are only 131 spaces remaining to be filled before the wall will be considered complete. There are no plans to build another wall. Dedication of this final wall will take place on Veteran’s Day, which is Nov. 11. When complete, there will be a total of 2,015 names on all six walls dating back to the Revolutionary War.
This is considered a living wall and any veteran with an honorable discharge is qualified to be on the wall. It doesn’t matter whether they served during peacetime or in time of war. Instructions for completion of the application for a plaque and the application itself can be found at http://www.mcl885.org.
The tiles are 4” x 8” granite in size and are permanently affixed to the wall. The veteran’s name, branch and dates of service are engraved in the tile. The tiles are $100 each and are tax deductible. For additional questions or for a hard copy of the application to be mailed to you, contact Rich Vizcarra at 530-264-USMC.
