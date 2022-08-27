UPDATE: Still Fire 44 acres, 80% contained

UPDATE at 10:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

The Still Fire is 44 acres and 80% contained, Cal Fire said.

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Areas south of Wolf Road, between Garden Bar and Cameron roads, remain under an evacuation order. Areas north of Wolf Road, from Garden Bar to Cameron roads, can repopulate.

INITIALLY POSTED

The Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, Still Fire in South County led authorities to issue evacuation orders.

Cal Fire at 1 p.m. said the fire at Wolf Road, near Lake of the Pines, was 25 to 30 acres and holding within retardant lines.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397 and NCO-E161. Visit community.zonehaven.com to learn more.

Evacuated areas include those along Running M Drive and Still Road.



There is a Temporary Evacuation Point set up at Bear River High School.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds are open for animal evacuations.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397 and NCO-E161. Visit community.zonehaven.com to learn more.

Elias Funez