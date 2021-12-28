 Sticking around awhile: Nevada County continues to dig out from low snow | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sticking around awhile: Nevada County continues to dig out from low snow

News News |

Elias Funez
  

PG&E was able to bring Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin online by Tuesday afternoon, energizing key infrastructure including grocery stores and gas stations in an otherwise crippled area of Nevada County. It is unsure how long it will take to get power to the rest of the county.
Photo: Elias Funez
Motorists take time to dig out their vehicles from the recent snowstorm along Main Street in downtown Grass Valley on Tuesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
People use the snow in the parking lot of the Madelyn Helling Library for a little fun Tuesday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
Downtown Nevada City was illuminated only by its picturesque gas lamps during the power outage caused as a result of the heavy low snowstorm in Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
PG&E workers have begun assessing lines in Grass Valley, where people have been without electricity for more than 24 hours following Monday morning’s low snow fall.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of rural Nevada City residents use the charging station and warming shelter set up inside the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Snow borders each side of Coyote Street as it snakes its way along the side of Sugarloaf Mountain in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Snowfall sits in the parking lots of downtown Grass Valley following Monday’s low snow event. Much of the city is still without electricty.
Photo: Elias Funez
Downtown Nevada City, illuminated solely by its iconic gas lamps during the PG&E power outages due to Monday’s low snow.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more