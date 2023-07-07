Grass Valley, California, July 3, 2023. United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) welcomes Steve Rose as a new board member. Steve is a native Northern Californian who joined the Air Force in 1987 and returned to California in 2008 as the Director of Operations at Beale Air Force Base where he retired from Active Duty in 2011. He was appointed as Nevada County’s Human Resources Director in November of 2018. He has over 25 years of experience in human resources in the United States Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Energy.
In his role with the County, Steve has brought several Veterans’ Employment and Internship programs to the County. In 2019, he was instrumental in securing preferred employer status with two Department of Defense programs and partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer the college work-study and vocational rehabilitation internship programs at the County. These strategic partnerships have resulted in over 60 internship opportunities resulting in 5,444,000 hours “interned,” over $1.4M in internship funding, and an impressive 67% post internship hire rate.