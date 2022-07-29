Steve Cottrell: Recalling the 1870s roller skating craze

A craze began on the East Coast in 1869 and soon spread west, making its Nevada County appearance a year later: Roller skating.

It began growing in popularity following the Civil War, due in large part to James Plimpton’s invention of a four-wheel skate that made it possible to steer and maneuver with the ease of ice skaters.

The wheels were attached to boards cut and shaped to accommodate specific shoe sizes and secured to the skater’s shoes with leather straps. In general appearance, they resembled modern skates that youngsters use, but without the ability to adjust the length or width.

In 1870, with the Nevada Theatre completed and thriving, Temperance Hall, located at the foot of Broad Street, was converted from a performance venue to a skating hall — the Aurora Rink. Soon, the Aurora Rink became so successful that Hamilton Hall in Grass Valley, where Mark Twain had lectured in 1866, began setting aside time for roller skating, prompting the Nevada City Young Men’s Social Club to erect its own rink as an investment. The YMSC decided to build a hall on Broad Street that included 6,000 square feet of an unobstructed, hardwood skating area, plus an elevated gallery for spectators.

In Grass Valley, a new rink opened on Main Street in May 1871, and the owners promised “skating will be conducted with perfect order and ladies can come with perfect assurances that they will be paid every attention.”

Also in May 1871, the Nevada City rink had its grand opening, but no skating; it was a dance featuring a seven-piece orchestra that played from 8 p.m. until long after midnight for a crowd of 230 folks who paid $2.50 each to attend.

“The rink is a splendid building for sound,” the Nevada City Transcript reported, “being far superior to many halls designed for public speaking.”

The Transcript also reported that Birdseye Bullard would manage the rink and that he had ordered 90 sets of Plimpton four-wheel skates. Knowing that Bullard was going to have Plimpton skates available to rent (25 cents) gave the new enterprise immediate credibility, as did news that a soda fountain was going to be built for the convenience of rink patrons.

SKATORIAL QUEEN COMES TO TOWN

Roller skating was a recreation and amusement, but also a business, and in July 1871 the Nevada City rink brought Carrie Moore to town to promote its business, meet with local skaters, and demonstrate why she was known nationally as the Skatorial Queen.

Miss Moore, who had earlier been under contract to P. T. Barnum, was billed as “the greatest woman skater in the world.” And in 1870, her obligation to Barnum fulfilled, she embarked on an extended national tour, with several California bookings scheduled for 1871 and ’72, accompanied by her manager — a flashy skater who performed as Prof. Lovett.

Both Grass Valley and Nevada City had roller rinks, but in July 1871 all eyes were on Nevada City and 30-year-old Carrie Moore. Having her here for an exhibition was a promotional coup for the new rink and prompted the Transcript to report, “Her easy and graceful movements upon the skates, waltzing, cutting figures, etc., were much commended by a large crowd of admirers.”

The Skatorial Queen spent more than a year in California, appearing at least four times in both Grass Valley and Nevada City, as well as an 1872 exhibition in North San Juan, then returned to the East to prepare for a tour of England and Europe. Before sailing to England, however, Moore married her manager, skater Charles Lovett, and, because of her fame, they decided to begin performing as Charles and Carrie Moore. The couple toured until 1891, and a year later, at her home in Concord, Massachusetts, Carrie Augusta Moore died at the age of 51.

SKATING RINK BUILDING RAZED IN 1940

The roller skating craze faded away in the 1880s, but the Broad Street rink building served as a community hall and later as a militia armory. It was razed in 1940 to create a lot for a Purity grocery store, (now Bonanza Market), but not before a final event was held: a dance, sponsored by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, to raise money to help defray expenses for its Independence Day celebration.

On May 5, 1940 — well past midnight and exactly 69 years since a similar community dance had christened the historic building — its doors closed for the final time and contractors began demolishing it later that day.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com