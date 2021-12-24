Steve Cottrell: How Nevada City became ‘The Christmas Card’

A few scenes for a Western film were shot at Jones Bar in 1914, and for 107 years Nevada County has been showcased anonymously in several movies and television commercials.

When “Moonshine County Express” was filmed here in 1977, it was set in the South, as was “Undercover With the KKK,” shot in 1978. A year later — for “The Incredible Journey of Doctor Meg Laurel” — Nevada County’s rolling hills and natural beauty became a “stand-in” for the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia, but without any promotional benefits.

Also in 1978, a television commercial was filmed in Nevada City featuring the Spirit — a compact automobile from American Motors. For the Spirit ad, strands of plastic magnolia branches were draped from the railing of the National Hotel’s veranda to create a backdrop representative of New Orleans. The commercial was produced for airing during the second Muhammad Ali–Leon Spinks boxing match, held at the Superdome, and viewers of the ABC telecast were apparently left to believe that Broad Street was Bourbon Street.

In 2006, however, a movie was shot here that brought Nevada City immediate national attention: Hallmark Channel’s award-winning “The Christmas Card” — a moving, romantic screenplay by Joany Kane.

Finally, we were Nevada City, California, not a generic small town in a nameless state. And on Dec. 6, when it first aired, millions of people viewed a film in which the words “Nevada City” were spoken several times by actors while business names and other signage reinforced the movie’s setting.

Joany Kane

Submitted to The Union

Cathy Whittlesey, former Nevada City Chamber of Commerce executive director, once said, “Who would have thought one movie would bring so much to this town?” And Cathy knew of the national impact, because her office began receiving dozens of requests for visitor and relocation packets daily.

In 2017, The Union’s Lorraine Jewett reported that when producer Lincoln Lageson reflected on the decision to include Nevada City in the script, he said, “Many times with films you use fictitious names of cities and businesses, (but) there was no reason not to ‘play’ Nevada City and the names of the businesses. With a Christmas movie, it’s wonderful exposure. They get played every year,” adding, “This movie is a constant reminder of how wonderful Nevada City and Victorian Christmas are.”

WHY FILM HERE?

“In 1999, I was working on a Christmas romance screenplay set in Vermont,” Kane explained. “Hallmark bought the script in 2003 and it was Lincoln who felt, upon reading it, that Nevada City was the ideal home for the story and championed the town for the movie. Thank goodness he did, because Nevada City is a beloved character in the story; it’s as if the story and the town were meant for each other, true soul mates. There’s magic in Nevada City; in the landscape, in the town, in the people. And we see that on screen.”

On Jan. 8, Joany’s memoir, explaining how she came to write The Christmas Card, will be available for download from her website, romancingchristmas.com , describing how a concept born in 1999 evolved to become the highest-rated movie Hallmark had ever aired. Former mayor and chamber of commerce president Pat Dyer, who, with his wife Diane, established Utopian Stone Jewelers in 1974, credits Whittelsey with being the linchpin for coordinating much of the pre-production logistics here while Lageson and Kane successfully adapted the script’s original Vermont setting to Nevada City.

“Our community has been on several ‘Best Of’ lists for decades,” Dyer said, “but ‘The Christmas Card’ is the crowning jewel. To this day, especially at Christmastime, customers often talk about about the magic of the movie and the magic of Nevada City. It was truly a Christmas gift for all of us, and we’ve been benefiting from it for the past 15 years.”

When Kane visited Nevada City in May 2010, Dyer presented her with a gold nugget necklace as an expression of his appreciation for the impact her screenplay had on a small town. Kane said, “I haven’t taken the necklace off since that trip, maybe a handful of times, but put it back on as soon as I could.”

Real estate agent Sheila Stein, a member of the Nevada City Council in 2006, quickly realized the movie’s impact.

“People began emailing and flocking into my office, wanting to know more about this special place and more about local real estate and employment opportunities. They walked around town and shopped, visited places featured in the movie, and when they left they vowed to return one day to retire, raise a family, or start a business. And many of them did exactly that.”

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com