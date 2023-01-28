While watching the recent 15-ballot drama that led to election of a new Speaker of the House, I was reminded of what happened in Nevada City in 1903 when Mayor Alexander Gault died and the board of town trustees (now called city council) met to name his replacement.
The 74-year-old native of Northern Ireland arrived in Nevada City in 1859 with his wife Jane, fathered two daughters and a son, was a Broad Street baker, and in 1903 was in his seventh two-year term as a town trustee –– mayor since 1901 (a position known then as board president).
Shortly after winning reelection in May 1902, however, Gault became bedridden with sciatic rheumatism. And on November 26, having missed several meetings, the Morning Union advised its readers, “he is a very sick man and shows no signs of improvement.”
During Gault’s illness, Trustee Chester Warren Chapman –– a dentist known simply as C.W. –– chaired town trustee meetings. Meanwhile, Gault rested at home then spent two weeks at Paso Robles Hot Springs. Invigorating thermal mineral baths there provided a glimmer of hope for recovery, but debilitating pain began anew soon after he returned to Nevada City.
On April 7, 1903, Alex and Jane Gault observed a quiet 50th wedding anniversary at home with family and close friends, but a month later the Morning Union cautioned readers, “The end is expected at any moment.”
Alex Gault died May 23, 1903, and that set in motion a process to name his replacement. In the years before Brown Act open-meeting laws existed, choosing replacements for a trustee vacancy were normally worked out in private, in advance of any public meeting, but this time it would be different. Very different.
On the evening of June 18, when trustees met to choose Gault’s replacement by secret ballot, new board president C. W. Chapman asked for nominations and two names were offered: James Rogers and Robert Turner. Each man received two votes, so a second ballot was needed, which also resulted in a 2-2 tie. Likewise, a third ballot tallied 2-2. Then came several 2-2 votes featuring candidates other than Rogers.
As reported in the next day’s Morning Union, “At 10 o’clock the Board took a recess for five minutes and on reconvening decided to proceed with other business before continuing with balloting.” Bills were approved for payment, department heads made their reports, then the four trustees returned to the task of replacing Alex Gault.
Hardware store owner Robert Turner (the only person to actually apply for the vacancy) received two votes on every ballot, but two trustees seemed determined not to vote for him. Instead, men not even at the meeting began to be nominated. In all, 37 different men were nominated for the vacancy, some more than once and most without their knowledge, and shortly after midnight –– on the 91st ballot –– Trustee George Buckley, an attorney, caved and announced he would vote for Turner.
Buckley served one term as a town trustee, choosing not to run in 1905 following an incident in which he arrived at a meeting intoxicated and was publicly admonished by Mayor Chapman. The minutes of that meeting describe how Buckley “used language unbecoming a Trustee and a gentleman, and forthwith the Marshal was requested to take charge and escorted the venerable Trustee to the door that leads to the sidewalk.”
Buckley decided to run for town trustee again in 1906, but finished a distant sixth in a field of six. A month later he was arrested for disturbing the peace and sentenced to either pay $30 or spend 30 days in the county jail. Buckley initially chose 30 days in jail, but after two days changed his mind and paid a $28 fine.
In September 1922, when a fire destroyed nearly every building bordered by Broad, Union and Main streets down to Deer Creek, property owned by George Buckley –– including a blacksmith barn, two shops and his personal residence –– was left in uninsured ruin.
The October 1 Morning Union reported, “A pathetic feature of the fire is George D. Buckley, pioneer citizen, retired attorney, eighty-five years old, who as his life approaches its end, finds himself penniless and homeless. The property burned yesterday was his only source of income.”
Four years later, the cantankerous former town trustee who mercifully decided to vote for Robert Turner and end the marathon balloting of June 18, 1903, died at the county hospital on Willow Valley Road and was buried at Pine Grove Cemetery, above Nevada City, not far from the graves of Alex and Jane Gault. Dr. C.W. Chapman, who died in 1956, is also buried at Pine Grove.
