While watching the recent 15-ballot drama that led to election of a new Speaker of the House, I was reminded of what happened in Nevada City in 1903 when Mayor Alexander Gault died and the board of town trustees (now called city council) met to name his replacement.

The 74-year-old native of Northern Ireland arrived in Nevada City in 1859 with his wife Jane, fathered two daughters and a son, was a Broad Street baker, and in 1903 was in his seventh two-year term as a town trustee –– mayor since 1901 (a position known then as board president).

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City councilmember and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com.