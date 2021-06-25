Steve Cottrell: Bailey Gatzert found success in Seattle

During the peak years of the gold rush, Nevada City and Grass Valley had a combined Jewish population exceeded in California only by San Francisco and Sacramento.

Some were miners, but many were shopkeepers. Rosenberg, Baruh, Rosenheim, Levy, Rosenthal, and Blumenthal were among the names associated with local Jewish businesses, as was Bailey Gatzert.

Gatzert, born in Darmstadt, Germany, in 1829, arrived in Nevada City in 1853. In May 1856, with Jesse Cody, he purchased Jacob Landeker’s Commercial Street grocery store. Two months later, however, the business was wiped out by the Great Fire of 1856.

Although they rebuilt, restocked and reopened, Cody soon bought an interest in the Shenandoah Billiard Saloon in the basement of the Kidd-Knox Building, corner of Broad and North Pine streets, and Landeker — the grocery store’s original owner — stepped in as Gatzert’s new partner.

Before his successful political and professional career in Seattle, Bailey Gatzert (1829-1893) operated a grocery store on Commercial Street in Nevada City.

Courtesy Seattle Public Library

Unfortunately, in 1858 the store was again damaged by fire. In addition, Gatzert sustained a severely broken leg that year when a Nevada City-Sacramento stagecoach, in which he was a passenger toppled over a few miles beyond Grass Valley. The second fire, coupled with Gatzert’s limited mobility stemming from his injury, led to foreclosure and a sheriff’s auction that raised nearly $9,000 to help satisfy most creditors.

Following foreclosure, Landeker traveled to British Columbia and became a merchant there during the Fraser Canyon Gold Rush — one of an estimated 30,000 Californians drawn to the area in 1858 when gold was discovered in the Fraser River, 240 miles north of Vancouver, and one of more than 2,000 Nevada County men who went north in search of a new bonanza.

Gatzert remained in Nevada City and began to rebuild his life, working as a clerk at Jacob Rosenthal’s Pioneer Dry Goods on Main Street and making periodic buying trips to San Francisco. It was during a buying trip that he met Babette Schwabacher, whose three brothers — Abraham, Louis and Sigmund — owned Schwabacher Bros. & Co., a successful dry goods, grocery and hardware business in San Francisco.

In 1884, Babette Schwabacher Gatzert (1836-1908) co-founded and served as treasurer of the Seattle Ladies Relief Society, (now Seattle Children’s Home).

Courtesy Seattle Public Library

Bailey and Babette married in 1861 and later settled in San Francisco, where Gatzert joined the Schwabacher family enterprise. Then, in 1869, when the brothers decided to open a branch store in burgeoning Seattle, Gatzert was made a full business partner and named general manager of the new store — a move that led to a life he could only have dreamed about here during the 1850s and ‘60s.

POLITICAL FUTURE

A Seattle resident barely three years, Gatzert was elected to the City Council in 1872, followed by election to mayor in 1875. When his term as mayor ended, he served an additional two years on the City Council and remains Seattle’s first and only Jewish mayor.

With the Seattle store flourishing and Gatzert involved with banking, railroad and street car expansion, and an improved water distribution system for the city, he co-founded the Seattle Chamber of Commerce in 1882 and, until his health began failing, was its president from 1884-1890.

Following his resignation as Chamber of Commerce president, Bailey and Babette spent a summer in Paso Robles, hoping the warm weather would help rejuvenate the former Nevada City merchant. They also visited Mississippi for the same purpose. But on April 19, 1893, with Babette at his bedside, 63-year-old Bailey Gatzert died of heart failure in a suite at Seattle’s original Rainier Hotel.

Gatzert, who had been declared legally insolvent here in 1858, left an 1893 estate of over $200,000 ($6 million in 2021 buying power). His will listed more than two dozen beneficiaries, with Babette assured of no less than $150,000 cash. They had no children, but he willed thousands of dollars to Gatzert and Schwabacher family members. And in January 1908, when 72-year-old Babette died in San Francisco, her estate was valued at nearly $1 million (about $30 million today).

Three years before his death, the sternwheeler steamboat “Bailey Gatzert” was put into service on Puget Sound, running daily trips between Seattle and Tacoma. It was later converted to accommodate automobiles and for several years operated as an excursion boat on the Columbia River.

In 1905, in conjunction with Portland, Oregon’s Lewis & Clark Centennial Exposition, the Bailey Gatzert March was commissioned to honor the steamer and its namesake, and in 1996 it was one of five historic riverboats featured on 32-cent U. S. postage stamps.

Sternwheeler “Bailey Gatzert,” launched in 1890 and named in honor of the former Nevada City shopkeeper, was featured on a 1996 postage stamp.

Courtesy U. S. Postal Service

Later this year, Bailey Gatzert Elementary School in Seattle, successor to the 1895 Bailey Gatzert Memorial Free Kindergarten, will celebrate its centennial.

All in all, a remarkable career and legacy for a pioneer Nevada City merchant.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com