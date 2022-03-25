Steve Cottrell: A store left in ruin

More than one major 19th century fire left downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley with piles of smoldering ash.

For Nevada City, fires in 1851, 1856 and 1863 were especially devastating. For Grass Valley, an 1855 blaze was the most severe. But smaller fires have impacted our two communities as well — including one that struck July 21, 1928, when the Alpha Hardware & Supply Co. building in Nevada City was destroyed by a blaze that exploded with a fury.

At about 4 a.m., a switchboard operator at the 318 Broad St. office of Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. noticed two flashing red lights — indicating to her that Alpha Hardware telephones had somehow been activated, possibly by fire. Considering the hour, she called the National Hotel (now National Exchange Hotel) and asked the night clerk to take a look across the street to see if he could spot smoke or flames.

When the smoke cleared, all that remained of the Alpha Hardware & Supply Co. building on Broad Street were four concrete walls and charred timbers.

Courtesy Searls Historical Library/Chapman Family Collection

What the night clerk saw was a fiery, fully engulfed building.

The July 22 Morning Union reported that the predawn blaze, “soon converted the interior of the building into a seething, roaring furnace, from which the flames shot more than 100 feet into the air, accompanied by the crackle of exploding ammunition, resembling rapid rifle fire. It was at that quiet hour of the night just before the dawn, when people sleep the soundest, that the fire bells rang out their terrifying alarm.”

Soon, men and equipment from Firehouse No. 1 on Main Street and Firehouse No. 2 on Broad Street were laying hose, scrambling to get the fire under control while also dousing nearby rooftops vulnerable to hot embers. Fearing it would spread and threaten the entire downtown, fire trucks from Grass Valley also responded, as did firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service.

It took three hours to extinguish the fire, and when the smoke cleared all that was left of the building were four concrete walls open to the morning sky. The roof, with its glass cupola, was gone and store windows shattered. Across the street, the hotel’s exterior paint was blistered and several windows had cracked from the intense heat.

REBUILD

After surveying the damage and considering his options, Alpha Hardware President Fred Cassidy said he would rebuild using the original 1917 concrete walls and reinforcing the shell with steel girders. He promised the building would reopen by Christmas and said the community owed a debt of gratitude to firefighters who contained the fire as they did.

In a July 30 newspaper announcement, Cassidy said, “It is with a sense of deep appreciation that we desire to publicly thank our local fire department, the Grass Valley fire department, and all others who worked so valiantly in subduing the flames. The fact that the fire was confined to our building is evidence of the good work done.”

On July 22, 1928, curious onlookers gathered to view what remained of the Alpha Hardware & Supply Co. building following the previous day’s fire.

Courtesy Searls Historical Library/Chapman Family Collection

He also announced that he had rented the vacant Citizens Bank building at 221 Broad St. to serve as an auxiliary Alpha Hardware, “with goods stacked to the ceiling,” until the fire-damaged structure across the street was fully rebuilt. In addition, Cassidy said basement retail space at the 210 Broad St. store was being cleaned up and would be open for business throughout the reconstruction.

In September, 80-foot steel girders began arriving from the Herrick Iron Works in Oakland. Cassidy said once they were in place and a new roof installed, contractors would focus on interior repairs.

A Dec. 16 notice in the Morning Union provided the good news: Alpha Hardware & Supply Co. would, as Cassidy had promised in July, reopen by Christmas. And when it did, windows were trimmed, Santa began meeting youngsters, and the weekly Nevada City Nugget advised readers, “The community will view with delight the new store, which is modern in every respect and which is a credit to the community in every way.”

When 82-year-old Fred Cassidy died at Miners Hospital on May 20, 1956, The Union noted, “he was one of the last old-timers who would hand out a grubstake to a prospector who thought he had found something good but did not have the capital to develop it.” And he didn’t necessarily expect a return on his investment.

It was not until March 20, 2002, that another large building in downtown Nevada City was consumed by fire. On that day, the former Elks Lodge at North Pine and Commercial streets was destroyed, gutting out the upstairs offices and leaving ground-level businesses in ruin. There have been no similar downtown fires these past 20 years, but last year’s blaze at 416 Broad St. certainly came close.

As the old saw goes, “Knock wood.”

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com