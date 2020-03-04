STEM Into Knowledge for girls returns to Nevada County

Opportunities to meet women with careers in science, technology, math and engineering (STEM) fields and the chance to explore those fields through hands-on workshops are on the agenda for the half-day STEM Into Knowledge seminar event for 6th through 8th grade girls.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nevada Union High School Cafeteria, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley. It is open to all girls in 6th to 8th grades. On-line registration is recommended to ensure a spot.

STEM Into Knowledge is the senior project of Nevada Union senior Daniela Schumacher, with the support of Nevada Union’s We=mc² club (Women Exploring Math-based Career Choices) and the Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch American. Created in 2015 as a senior project, STEM Into Knowledge has returned for the fifth time because of its popularity and success in inspiring middle-school girls to pursue their interests in STEM fields.

At STEM Into Knowledge 6th-8th grade girls will be able to attend all three STEM-related workshops – all featuring hands-on experiences. And in small groups, they also will have the chance to meet and hear from STEM career women in fields such as physical therapy, surveying, medicine, civil engineering, and nutrition, and will be encouraged to ask questions.

As Schumacher explains, “STEM Into Knowledge is a way for any girl to explore the STEM fields in a supportive environment. The idea is to provide young girls in our community a chance to see the possibilities that exist in these fields, while creating a positive experience in a fun environment. I hope this will encourage them to challenge themselves and consider pursuing academics and careers in the STEM fields. The need for women in those fields has been shown in study after study.”

Cost for the event is $10, which includes a STEM into Knowledge T-shirt. Scholarships are available. Registration is on a first come-first in basis, and space is limited. Early registration is recommended to guarantee a T-shirt. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/stemintoknowledge or email NUstemintoknowledge@gmail.com.