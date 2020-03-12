STEAM Expo postponed to 2021, release states

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools announces the postponement of the STEAM Expo 2020, until next year, 2021. This decision was made based on several factors, according to a press release:

A reduction in the number of student submissions to the STEAM Expo

Exhibitors pulling out from participation in the STEAM Expo

The potential impact that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) may have on the community

Information from the Nevada County Public Health Department, as well as the California Department of Health and the California Department of Education regarding holding major events where large crowds gather

The STEAM event is considered a “large gathering” (approximately 2,000 visitors have attended in the past, the release states) and it has been recommended to limit social contact, especially if large numbers of people will be within arm’s length of each other. An additional concern is the many hands-on and interactive exhibits that may pose a sanitation challenge, the release states.

According to the release, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office is currently discussing the options on how it can support the efforts of students who registered to submit their projects so they can be judged. The office will contact schools as soon as it has a plan in place.

“Our main goal is to protect our students, families and everyone in our community,” the release states.

For additional information on the COVID-19, go to:

https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2924/Coronavirus

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools