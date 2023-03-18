Elementary through high school students and their families were invited to the Nevada County Fairgrounds for a free day of activities related to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) on Saturday, March 25 for the Nevada County STEAM Expo 2023, however that live event will now be hosted in a virtual space on the zFair platform this year.
The Nevada County STEAM Expo highlights the talents of students through a countywide competition and project showcase.
Due to continuing staffing shortages in the California Science Center, the 2023 Fair (CSEF) the event will be entirely virtual.
This year, a scientific inquiry competition is the qualifying event for Nevada County students that demonstrate outstanding scientific inquiry skills in the California Science and Engineering Fair.
In addition to winning our local competition, the top six student projects will advance to the CSEF prestigious statewide event, also being hosted through zFair.
On Saturday, March 25, from 1-2 p.m. competition winners will be announced on NevCoExpo.org. Students interested in the categories of scientific inquiry or STEAM art must register projects at NevCoExpo.zFair.com before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 to be eligible to compete.
This year about 900 participants from 400 schools throughout the State will present 800 projects in competition for awards totaling over $60,000.