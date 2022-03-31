STEAM 2022 winners announcement

Organizers recently congratulated all students who participated in the Nevada County STEAM Expo ‘22, which was sponsored by Telestream. On March 24, community members, educators and business industry partners met in a hybrid setting to evaluate the work from students throughout Nevada County. Showcasing the scientific inquiry process, mathematical analysis, artistic expression, active problem solving, asking questions, and examining answers, student creativity, collaboration, and ingenuity shined through their work.

The purpose of the Nevada County STEAM Expo is:

▪ To stimulate an active interest in science, technology, engineering, art, and math by engaging in original investigations, experiences, and demonstrations.

▪ To foster school and community cooperation in developing the STEAM potential of Nevada County students that will lead to future careers in these fields.

▪ To support the California State Standards.





Organizers extended their gratitude to students, teachers, families, and community members for supporting the students in the Nevada County STEAM ‘22 virtual showcase and competition.

The STEAM ‘22 Expo Showcase & Competition Top Finishers are:

Senior Division, for the 2022 Scientific Inquiry Competition, overall: Paxx Weidert (Forest Charter Academy), 1st place; Owen Alonso (Seven Hills Middle School), 2nd place; Sasha Spackman (Union Hill Schoo), 3rd place. Elementary Division: Nilsson Chappell (Deer Creek), 1st place; Logan Vanaman-Yardley (Deer Creek, 2nd place; Liam Langel (Deer Creek), 3rd place.

The top finishing Senior Division teams in the Scientific Inquiry competition were Spencer Thaurberger and Thomas Billingsley (Mt. St. Mary’s Academy), 1st place; Aubrey Roger, Amberlyn Anderson and Pascale Renoir-Snell (Twin Ridges Elementary), 2nd place;

The top finishers overall in the senior Arts & Showcase Competition were:

Austin Metzger (NUHS), 1st place; Safari Davis (NSCA), 2nd place; Owen Messer (NUHS), 3rd place. Winners in the Elementary division were: Satiana McGregor (NCSCA), 1st place; Ella Bristow (NCSA), 2nd place; Rhoan Schoensee (NCSA), 3rd place.

The top finishing Elementary level teams in Arts Showcase & Competition were:

Spin Art (TK-first grade STEAM classes at Deer Creek), 1st place; Watercolor Hearts, (second grade at Scotten School).