Sacramento — To highlight the importance of distraction-free driving, the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), and California Highway Patrol (CHP) are making a statewide traffic safety push as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month to encourage drivers to Get Off Your Apps and think about what drives them to focus solely on the road.

“Whether you are driving to visit friends or family, or to your dog waiting to greet you at home, we want people to think about what drives them to get to their destination safely,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “There are lots of distractions in our life, but we encourage all drivers to focus on what they can do to make it home safely.”