State Route 89/Interstate 80 Ramp Closure in Truckee
TRUCKEE – Caltrans is alerting motorists in Truckee to a closure of the eastbound Interstate 80 on-ramp from State Route 89 through mid-August, for ongoing roadway improvements.
To access eastbound I-80, motorists can take a detour along westbound Donner Pass Road to the eastbound I-80 on-ramp, as shown on the map below.
The construction is part of a $30.6 million project to rehabilitate the existing concrete on I-80 in Truckee, install a westbound auxiliary lane from the SR-89 south on-ramp to the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, install eastbound acceleration lanes from the Donner Pass Road on-ramp to the SR-89 south on-ramp, improve drainage, and upgrade concrete walkways along ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Teichert Construction of Rocklin is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed this fall. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather,
