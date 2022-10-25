UPDATE: State Route 28 closed near Dollar Point due to fatal collision
Update 12:08 p.m.:
California Highway Patrol officials confirmed the driver of the van was killed in the collision with the semi truck. Officers are on scene and are still investigating the collision.
Original post
TAHOE CITY — California State Route 28 is closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to a fatal collision, authorities reported.
The California Highway Patrol responded just after 9 a.m. to a report of a semi truck vs. van at SR-28 and Old County Road.
The road was closed in both directions and westbound traffic was being rerouted at Old County Road while CHP investigates.
CHP advises motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area. There is no estimated time for reopening.
This story will be updated.
UPDATE: State Route 28 closed near Dollar Point due to fatal collision
California Highway Patrol officials confirmed the driver of the van was killed in the collision with the semi truck. Officers are on scene and are still investigating the collision.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments