UPDATE: State Route 28 closed near Dollar Point due to fatal collision

Update 12:08 p.m.:

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed the driver of the van was killed in the collision with the semi truck. Officers are on scene and are still investigating the collision.

Original post

TAHOE CITY — California State Route 28 is closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to a fatal collision, authorities reported.

The California Highway Patrol responded just after 9 a.m. to a report of a semi truck vs. van at SR-28 and Old County Road.

The road was closed in both directions and westbound traffic was being rerouted at Old County Road while CHP investigates.

CHP advises motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area. There is no estimated time for reopening.

