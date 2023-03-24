Miner's Picnic 030 (2).jpg

Community members are invited to participate in Saturday’s volunteer training at all three of the area’s state parks. Those with knowledge or interest in a variety of subjects can employ their know-how, all while contributing to the vitality of California’s park system.

 Photo courtesy Sierra Gold Parks Foundation

Those with a penchant for history, local culture, the outdoors, and a myriad of other interests are invited to participate this Saturday, March 25, at one of the three local state parks Nevada County boasts for the California State Parks informational events, intended to enlist volunteers who help the parks continue their service. The activities were planned for an earlier date but the recent winter storms forced a reschedule.

Empire Mine State Historic Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, and the South Yuba River State Park will each be hosting an informational program that will serve as an introduction to those who may be interested in lending their time.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.