Those with a penchant for history, local culture, the outdoors, and a myriad of other interests are invited to participate this Saturday, March 25, at one of the three local state parks Nevada County boasts for the California State Parks informational events, intended to enlist volunteers who help the parks continue their service. The activities were planned for an earlier date but the recent winter storms forced a reschedule.
Empire Mine State Historic Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, and the South Yuba River State Park will each be hosting an informational program that will serve as an introduction to those who may be interested in lending their time.
“Volunteers for state parks have historically come from a variety of different backgrounds,” explained Jesse Locks, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation Board President. “For instance we have blacksmiths and (those interested in) living history and folks who lead tours. So maybe someone who has a background; something they are passionate about and share.
“Some volunteers have worked at the mine or grew up at the mine,” she continued. “They have a lot to share, so they are really passionate about that. We have people who love gardening, and they want to get in with garden maintenance.”
The options for volunteering are numerous, ranging from the South Yuba’s Trail Rover program, wherein volunteers help keep the park clean and safe, to other opportunities involving stewardship, history tours, and gold panning.
Specifically, the call is out for interested folks who might be excited by the prospect of being a tour leader, special event staff, visitor center staffing, or leading and/or assisting with school field trips. After getting the feel of things at Saturday’s events, those wishing to be more involved will be required to participate in a two-day orientation held at Empire Mine State Park. Applicants can then attend a following on-site activity training for any of the three parks for which they are interested in volunteering. Former volunteers will also be on hand to answer any questions.
Locks said: “Without volunteers it’s really hard to have the level of quality of parks we are accustomed to. They provide such a huge amount of experience; they give so much. Also just being there in the visitor’s center and the events and being on site and doing work in the park — it’s priceless what the volunteers do.”
She noted that all three local state parks would be holding Saturday’s informational event concurrently, and if one is ambitious, one could attend all three. The events will be in an open-house format, allowing participants to gain more knowledge and find the appropriate position for themselves.
“It’ll be fun,” Locks said. “We’re really lucky to have three state parks all within driving distance. Our parks wouldn’t be as special as they are without the volunteers.”
The informational Volunteer Open House will be held Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information contact Jean Rhyne at 530-273-7714 or email at Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.