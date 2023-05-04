Ed Z'Berg State Park

Snow in California’s State Parks surrounding Lake Tahoe and other Sierra locations, is hampering the opening date for campgrounds.

 Courtesy California State Parks

TAHOMA, Calif.— California State Parks today issued a travel notice for outdoor enthusiasts planning a trip to the Tahoe region, due to the historic snowpack in the Sierra. Many state parks still have 3-6” of snow throughout campgrounds and day-use areas. While temperatures in the forecast should assist the snow in melting, park staff still do not have the access they normally have at this time of year to begin cleaning the facility, repairing damage, and charging water systems. As a result, the opening of campgrounds Emerald Bay State Park, Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park, Grover Hot Springs State Park, Plumas-Eureka State Park, and Tahoe State Recreation Area will be delayed for Memorial Day weekend. Donner Memorial State Park may be delayed in opening; staff will reassess in the coming weeks.

Reservations for affected parties will be canceled and full refunds issued. Park websites and the State Parks’ reservation system — ReserveCalifornia.com — will have the most up-to-date information on scheduled opening dates.

