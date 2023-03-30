Join the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) on Wednesday, April 26 at the annual State of the Yuba address at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. State of the Yuba is SYRCL’s free, open to the public report to the watershed community. It’s also an invitation to take action for the river.

Hear from SYRCL’s team about the condition of the river, SYRCL’s vision for the future, education and volunteer opportunities, current projects, challenges, recent successes, and more ways to get involved.