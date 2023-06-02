Sitting with Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming in a local coffee shop is sort of like sitting with a celebrity. Everyone waves, and there are more than a few people who know Fleming for his role as mayor since March of 2020. Fleming will say goodbye to his position next month as Councilmember Daniela Fernández is poised to take over.
In the meantime, he had a lot to say about the state of Nevada City; what’s going on, upcoming developments, and the hopes he has for the town he calls home.
“(The city has) done our first strategic plan ever, we have objectives in each category we think will be important,” Fleming said. “I’ve brought in close to 5$ million in funding which I am really proud of. We have a city that is now focused on grants.
“I am transitioning out as mayor; this is my last month there,” Fleming said, adding that he will be succeeded by council member Daniela Fernandez. “The mayorship rotates to the most senior person on the council. Daniela and I were elected at the same time but I got more votes than her so I went first then she comes next.”
As a grant writer, Fleming said he has been working closely with the council and the city manager, offering his services pro bono.
“I just wrote another Prop 64 grant,” he said, “those grants that are given to jurisdictions that embrace cannabis. We have a dispensary and we allow cultivation, so we were eligible last cycle for $1 million and this cycle we just wrote a grant for $3 million. So (the city) just got $3 million and we’re going to put in a new turf field at Seven Hills (School). As the only council person who has a school-aged kid, I am focused on the school and making this place better for our children.”
Fleming is reaching high to provide a safe space for kids to recreate and has some big plans in store that he is hoping to see come into fruition.
“The most central issue we are facing is fire. Second to that is our kids. I have a 13-year-old so I am really aware of what’s going on in their world. After school there’s really nothing for them to do. (My son) has been in sports but if you’re a kid who doesn’t have those resources you’re just left at home. A lot of free time. We need something after school for them so if you’re not in an organized sport there’s not much.
“My focus as a grant writer and as a parent and as a council person, I want to make this place better for youth. We don’t have a sports facility so one of my goals I am working on now—it hasn’t really bubbled up to the council—is to build a skate park here, a pump track and an athletic facility. Having the kid focus has got me looking at, what do we do for our youth? Putting this cannabis money towards youth was one of the buckets you could put it in and if we wanted to put a lot.”
Fleming added that he is focused also on the Tech Center, located on Providence Mine Road. The complex used to employ 1,500 but has been sitting empty the better part of 11 or 12 years, he said.
He explained that local businessman Chris Anderson bought the 62 acres the center resides on and now over 40 businesses call the park home including co-warehousing facilities.
“Seven Hills (Business District) doesn’t get the love the downtown corridor gets,” he said. “We are going to do some beautification, put in some workforce housing which is a priority of ours.”
He also said that the city is also talking to some developers regarding a property on Zion Street to see what they can do as far as constructing a unit that would house retail downstairs and a few apartments upstairs.
“We just had the county’s recreation annual meeting and there is a recreation master plan going on with the county so we are trying to piggyback on that and get some of our recreation concepts into the mix and to dovetail with what the county needs. The county and all of us need a rec center for kids. Chris Anderson (owner of Tech Center) will give us the three acres. It also helps the school out, which is right next door. There’s some real potential to stimulate that area. We’re in the early stages of talking about it.
“One of the things about being mayor is we have great organizations here. And a lot of really great nonprofits who support this community so those are some of the main focuses I am working on.”
Among numerous items that Fleming will not see completed as mayor, is the decision regarding Nevada City’s courthouse. He said the Tech Center is but one of the locations being looked at for the new courthouse. Ultimately the decision will not be made by Fleming nor anyone else on city council.
“As far as Nevada City goes, our hands are tied because we don’t own the property. It’s 49 percent by the county, 51 percent by the state so it’s up to them what happens.
“We’ve been on the line to get some money (from Judicial Council) since the Jerry Brown days and now we are back there again. There’s a good chance we are going to get this funding. They’re deciding where it goes; we don’t have any say whatsoever. It’s not going to stay downtown. Some of the hope is that it may go over to Coyote Street.”
One criteria Fleming mentioned that the JCC imposed was that the courthouse must be visible from the highway.
“My biggest concern is we are going to have another zombie building,” he said. “It needs about $15-$20 million of retrofitting. We are going to do an assessment and I believe we will know later this summer where the location is going to be, maybe even this month.”
Another project slated to begin soon is the replacement of the Nevada Street Bridge, which suspends over Deer Creek. Fleming added that project is underway and will happen at the end of the summer. He said it will impact downtown traffic some, but they have workarounds in place to alleviate any potential congestion.
Coinciding with Fleming’s last month as mayor is Nevada City’s annual Pride celebration, which kicked off last night with a ceremonial raising of the famous rainbow flag.
“I think it is important to make the statement that we are a hate-free zone. That is who we are as a city, and people need to know that. Not to say that’s all we are. We have a lot of veterans in our community and so we have to respect them as well.
“It’s not about favoring one group over the other, it’s about celebrating certain groups just in general. It’s not an ‘us or them’ kind of thing; it’s an ‘us too’ thing. And we want these people to be part of our conversation as well as including the veterans or anybody else who feels that flags are important.”