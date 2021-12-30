State of emergency: Crews continue to make utility repair progress in Nevada County

Stinson Drive resident Rod McLeod, lower left, watches as a tree crew from Big T’s Trees, of Yuba City, works to remove a large oak tree that fell on his and his wife Laura’s home early Monday. Utility repair crews from as far away as Idaho are being mobilized to deal with Nevada County’s continued state of emergency.

Photo: Elias Funez

A state of emergency — in effect since Monday and formally approved Thursday by supervisors — reinforced efforts to restore utilities and emergency access to thousands of residences that are going on four days without electricity in the county.

Thursday morning, representatives from Cal Fire, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, county Public Works, and PG&E met to consolidate their recovery efforts at Cal Fire Station 20 in Nevada City.

“We have to get through Alta Sierra,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jim Mathias said to the group of firefighters and utility repair crews who had gathered.

Cal Fire, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Public Works, and PG&E representatives coordinate their efforts to help reopen roads and restore utility services Thursday morning at Cal Fire Station 20.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Alta Sierra looks like nothing I’ve ever seen before, it completely looks like a war zone in there,” he added. “So what we need to do is open up those roads with low hanging telecom and power lines, with trees, roadways blocked for various reasons, snow, everything else, we need to get in there and bust through so people can get out, propane trucks can get in, and PG&E can finish the good work that they’re doing out there to get the power back on. There’s a lot of folks that we don’t even know that they’re in trouble yet in Alta Sierra. So we got to bust through that and get help to them, get them re-engergized, get them a way that they can get out and that we can get help in to them.”

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Fire Chief Brian Estes also spoke to a crew which had been broken into teams.

A vehicle that couldn’t quite make it all the way up a driveway in Alta Sierra sits abandoned where it came to rest on a tree off Welsh Lane during the recent snowstorm.

Photo: Elias Funez

“When we’re sitting here in the face of a wildland fire, you’ve probably all heard me talk about turning the corner on things,” Estes said.

“Today we have some weather in our favor, today is the day to turn that corner. I’m really happy to see this collaborative effort,” he added.

Utility crews work to repair damage to utility poles and lines Thursday off Highway 174, near Union Hill Elementary School.

Photo: Elias Funez

Other electrical resources coming from as far as Idaho, Washington and Oregon have been making their way to help Nevada County.

“We’re really working to get as many resources into the county as we can,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said.

‘IT SOUNDED LIKE THUNDER’

On Stinson Drive in Alta Sierra, the sounds of chainsaws, tree crews, and helicopters could be heard buzzing throughout the day.

Nearby residents Rod and Laura McLeod could be seen embracing one another as they watched a tree crew from Big T’s Trees, of Yuba City, make quick work of a large oak tree that came down on their home.

Rod and Laura McLeod watch as tree workers from Big T’s Trees, of Yuba City, use a crane to remove a large oak tree that fell on their home early Monday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It was like being in a war,” Rod McLeod said. “Boom, boom, flash, transformers blowing. It sounded like thunder when the roots were breaking.”

“It was pitch black, the power is out, and you hear one tree after another and you don’t know what part of the house to huddle in,” Laura McLeod said.

The couple were grateful that the damage to their home was not that bad, considering the size of the tree.

Two-wheel drive vehicles use ruts in the snow to get along Sky Pines Ridge Road in Alta Sierra Thursday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“There’s a hole in the roof … in the skylight. It took out the chimney for the wood stove, that one’s the hardest to handle,” Rod McLeod said.

The couple have been holding up well regardless, keeping warm with their three dogs.

“It’s been amazing,” Laura McLeod said of the community response. “People walking around with chainsaws, that’s what Grass Valley’s about, people checking on each other.”

Carrie Drive in Alta Sierra remains littered with downed trees, utility poles, and power lines following this week’s damaging snowstorm. A state of emergency was approved Thursday by Nevada County supervisors to help aid in the recovery process.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230