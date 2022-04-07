State of ecology: Compost leaders, state Senate bill enrich county soil, community

For some sustainability-oriented residents of Nevada County, finding the sheen of emptied and aged banana peels is a different kind of gold mining. Carrie Curlee of Crest Point Farms (pictured) is just one of those individuals.

Photo: Elias Funez

There is trash, and then there is treasure.

The passage and pending enforcement of state Senate Bill 1383 — which requires Californians to divert their food waste from the landfill — has validated the efforts of Nevada County’s regenerative farmers committed to closing the gap.

“There’s a lot of Starbucks sandwiches,” local homesteader Ian Rule said. “Literal truckfulls of those things. (If) they (make) 10,000 every day, maybe they only sell 6,000 and then the rest has to go somewhere.”

Rule is one of a few farmers who makes the weekly trip to Interfaith Food Ministry for the food distribution nonprofit’s excess — or perished — perishables.

He lives with three families on a homestead, and helps divert waste from IFM to feed his pigs. Starbucks, which only uses salt as a preservative for its edibles, is just one staple of his swine’s diet.

“We’re improving the state of ecology in the world,” Rule said. “If we were to take junk food and throw it away — because it’s taken energy to be produced — just because it’s not the tastiest thing, doesn’t mean it’s trash and should be thrown in the ocean.”

Carrie Curlee, of Crest Point Farms, drops crates of used produce from Interfaith Food Ministry for her New Zealand Kunekune pigs last month off McCourtney Road. Carrie and husband Bob do this every week and have done so for the past year.

Photo: Elias Funez

Rule’s pigs consume food scraps, rotting fruits and vegetables and the occasional white frosted cake.

According to Sappo , an international research company that specializes in the pork industry, pig’s fecal matter contains nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, along with 11 other nutrients that fortify plant growth.

Rule said he wants to divert as much nutritional trash as possible, but has to draw the line somewhere. Usually, it involves Hostess products.

“Corn syrup is no better for a pig than for us,” Rule said, “but corn syrup exists — we can either dump it or give it to a pig to compost it.”

Although some of their diet is processed, Rule said more than 50% of what his pigs eat is foraged — grass or acorns. Rule said other farmers relying on donations may need to be more selective with their animals’ diets.

“Their pigs go to a butcher facility and are killed off site, so they have the USDA stamp of approval,” Rule said, referring to Bob and Carrie Curlee, of Crest Point Farms. “They can sell in a professional capacity,”

Rule said his homestead, which is made up of three separate families, is a smaller operation that prioritizes providing for those living on the land. Crest Point Farms, a certified organic business, also helps divert food waste.

For Rule, Americans’ cultural relationship with their own excess — and wastefulness — must confront reality and revolutionize in the face of climate change.

“We’re heavily permaculture-oriented,” Rule said, adding that the orientation might imply some ideological commitment to organic, “but contrary to what that means, we live in a modern world — there is an infinite stream of garbage, if you’re willing to sift through it.”

Bob Curlee feeds an apple salvaged from Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley to one of his cows back on Crest Point Farms.

Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union

CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM

Bob and Carrie Curlee, of Crest Point Farms, sift.

On average, the Curlees take nine crates of fresh produce from IFM per week for their New Zealand Kunekune pigs and Irish Dexter cattle.

Unlike the pigs on Rule’s homestead, the Curlees’ hairy pig species flourish best with a controlled diet. That is why Carrie Curlee leaves behind the food bank’s pastries, noting that her pigs swell up if they eat processed sugars.

“Our pigs are lard pigs,” Carrie Curlee said. “They’ll put on more fat than meat.”

That said, the Curlees supplement their animals’ free range diet on their rotation grazed farm where and how they can.

Carrie Curlee said her Kunekunes like artichokes, avocado and even citrus.

The Curlees buy the occasional 50-pound bag of carrots, but said they diversify their livestock’s diets in an affordable manner with weekly trips to the Auburn Interfaith Food Closet and IFM.

Bob and Carrie Curlee sort through the discarded produce at Interfaith Food Ministry and take what can be fed to their pigs back on the farm.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We’ve been picking up here for at least a year,” Carrie Curlee said, noting that IFM has been diverting waste for the last 10 years.

The Curlees left their San Francisco lives and jobs in 2010 to farm “for real” in Carrie’s mother’s vacation home in South County. Since their move, the couple has resown their fields — and their neighbors’ — to yield perennial grasses, actually native to the state with roots that grow down 15 to 30 feet.

“Before that it was all European exotic wild grasses,” Bob Curlee said.

Recovering locally grown produce is an essential part of that closed loop system, Bob Curlee said.

INTERFAITH

Nevada County’s Interfaith Food Ministry is a nonprofit that offers nutrition to 550 families and individuals in need a week.

The nonprofit’s mission has always been oriented around the community, Executive Director Phil Alonso said, noting the integration required to connect the region’s farmers via Sierra Harvest and local grocery stores with the region’s hungry mouths.

Carrie Curlee feeds her New Zealand Kunekune pigs last month on her and husband Bob’s farm with food salvaged from IFM in Grass Valley.

Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union

Between 2021 and 2022, the nonprofit experienced a 40% increase in demand from clients who faced the inability to adequately feed their families, distributing 145,369 bags of groceries to 11,261 adults, children and seniors over last year.

As IFM expands its capacity to meet the need, Alonso said, they need to avoid overfilling their own dumpster next to the driveway they use for fresh and organic food distribution. Now, with the new state Senate bill in place, Alonso said his agency wants to obey the law and support the community.

Longer term, Alonso has been in conversation with the Nevada County Food Policy Council about other creative solutions, including a biochar machine that can intake almost any organic material and create a beneficial soil amendment for this agriculturally oriented region.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com