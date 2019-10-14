State Assembly election forum officially canceled

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has canceled a forum between Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle, candidates for the state Assembly District 1 seat vacated in June by Brian Dahle.

The forum, originally scheduled for last Wednesday night, was postponed due to precautionary power shutoffs from PG&E. Until Monday, the parties had worked to reschedule the event before the special runoff election on Nov. 5.

“Regrettably, we are unable to reschedule the candidate forum between Elizabeth Betancourt and Megan Dahle,” League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County President Janice Bedayn said in an email.

The candidates attended a forum with the League of Women Voters of the Redding Area that will be made available through the local group’s Facebook page.

— Staff Writer John Orona