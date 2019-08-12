State Assembly District 1 forum set for Thursday in Nevada City

A forum for the state Assembly District 1 race is scheduled for Thursday in Nevada County.

All five candidates have agreed to attend the 6:30 p.m. forum at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, the forum is open to the public, a release states.

Candidates seeking the state Assembly District 1 seat are Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt; and Republicans Megan Dahle; Patrick Henry Jones; Lane Rickard; and Joe Turner.

The election is Aug. 27.

Megan Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle, who left the Assembly seat in June after winning a spot on the state Senate. His departure necessitated the upcoming special election.

If no one candidate garners 50% of the vote plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a Nov. 5 runoff.

Candidates will field questions from the public and local media.