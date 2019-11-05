State Assembly District 1 election: Republican Megan Dahle wins race; Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt announces 2020 bid

UPDATE 12 a.m.:

This concludes our live coverage of the State Assembly District 1 special election.

Republican Megan Dahle wins the District 1 State Assembly after Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt conceded the race Tuesday night. In a Facebook post, Betancourt also announced her intention to run for the seat again next year.

In just four months, Dahle may have to face another election during the March primary before making it to the Nov. 2020 general election.

Check out our online coverage and Thursday’s print edition of The Union for more on this race.

UPDATE 11:54 p.m.:

Republican Megan Dahle said her immediate focus would be on wildfire threats and power shutoffs. Dahle won every county except Nevada but said she was happy with her numbers there.

“I think that’s just one of the places that’s going to have to get to know me better,” Dahle said. “I’ll work hard for them and they will feel my representation in their lives.”

UPDATE 11:50 p.m.:

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt wrote in a Facebook post: “This is the beginning not an end. Yes, it’s the end of our special election for 2019, but it’s the beginning of our race for 2020…”

UPDATE 11:27. p.m.:

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt concedes the race to Republican Megan Dahle.

UPDATE 11:23 p.m.:

Only Shasta County has precincts left to report, the final 64 of 319 in District 1. Every county has gone to Republican Megan Dahle over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt so far, except for Nevada County.

UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:

With 79.9% of precincts reporting, Republican Megan Dahle leads Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, 46,166 votes to 34,259. Placer County went to Dahle, 5,829 votes to 4,919, or 54% to 46%, with all of its precincts reporting.

UPDATE 10:40 p.m.:

With just under two-thirds of precincts reporting, Republican Megan Dahle still holds a 57.5% to 42.5% lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt. About 30% of Nevada County’s 68,097 active registered voters cast their ballots in this special election.

UPDATE 10:19 p.m.:

In Placer County, Republican Megan Dahle leads Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt 5,585 votes to 4,627, or 55% to 45%, with 80% of precincts reporting.

UPDATE 10:16 p.m.:

With 73% of precincts reporting, Republican Megan Dahle has grown her lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, 45,303 votes to 33,411. All results are unofficial.

UPDATE 10:03 p.m.

Of the nine counties that make up District 1, only Butte, Plumas, Sierra and Nevada County have fully reported precincts. Nevada County is the only so far to vote Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt over Republican Megan Dahle.

UPDATE 9:46 p.m.:

63% of precincts are reporting now and Republican Megan Dahle has held her 57.4% to 42.6% lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, 43,808 votes to 32,498.

UPDATE 9:24 p.m.

With 53.3% of precincts now reporting, Republican Megan Dahle maintains her 57.4% to 42.6% lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, now 43,361 votes to 32,184. All results are unofficial.

UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:

Republican Megan Dahle leads Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt by more than 10,000 votes, 43,198 to 32,001, or 57.4% to 42.6%, with 52.7% of precincts reporting.

UPDATE 8:48 p.m.:

With 52% of the vote now in, Republican Megan Dahle retains her 57.4% to 42.6% lead, 43,157 votes to 31,986. All election results are semi-official.

UPDATE 8:37 p.m.:

With 50.5% of precincts now reporting, Republican Megan Dahle takes a nearly 15 point lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancoutrt, 43,080 votes to 31,962 or 57.4% to 42.6%.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m.:

Republican Megan Dahle leads Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt in Placer County, 5,352 votes to 4,476, with 69% of precincts reporting. All results are unofficial until certified.

UPDATE 8:26 p.m.:

Republican Megan Dahle holds a 9,000 vote lead with 34% of precincts reported. Dahle has 40,397 votes, 56.5%, to Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt’s 31,068 votes, 43.5%.

UPDATE 8:21 p.m.:

With 15.4% of District 1 precincts reporting in, Republican Megan Dahle is back in the lead over Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, 36,888 votes to 29,057 or 56% to 44%. All results are unofficial.

UPDATE 8:17 p.m.:

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has won the Nevada County electorate, with 11,153 votes to Republican Megan Dahle’s 9,414 votes, or 54.2% to 45.8%. All eight Nevada County precincts have reported in.

UPDATE 8:13 p.m.:

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has gained the leader over Republican Megan Dahle with 15,886 votes to 15,484, or 50.6% to 49.4%.

Initially posted 8:08 p.m.:

The first results are in and show Republican Megan Dahle leading Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt 4,653 votes to 3,745, or 55% to 45%.

Polls close at 8 p.m. across the nine-county district. Results are expected to come in shortly afterward.

The Union will update this story throughout the night with results from the state Assembly District 1 race.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle are running for the seat left vacant when Brian Dahle, Megan Dahle’s husband, won a special election to the state Senate.