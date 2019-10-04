State Assembly District 1 candidates set for Wednesday forum in Nevada County

Elizabeth Betancourt and Megan Dahle, the two candidates that will be on the ballot for the California State Assembly District 1 seat in the upcoming special election, will participate in a live forum from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, a nonpartisan organization.

The forum will consist of questions from representatives of four local media outlets: The Union, Yubanet, KNCO, and KVMR radio stations, followed by questions from the audience.

The candidate forum will be broadcast on NCTV, cable channel 17, as a live stream.

The special election will take place Nov. 5. Nevada County residents will receive ballots in the mail this month.

The District 1 Assembly seat became vacant after Brian Dahle was elected to represent District 1 in the California State Senate.

For more information contact: president@lwvwnc.org, or call 530-265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.

Source: League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County