State approves Nevada County for Stage 2 reopening

The state on Tuesday approved Nevada County for moving further into Stage Two, allowing more businesses to reopen, after it attested it met necessary criteria.

The Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Monday to ensure its letter of approval and other required documents were submitted by the end of that day.

Businesses eligible to reopen include some dine-in restaurants, destination retail, personal services, and office-based businesses.

Before reopening, businesses must train employees, perform a risk assessment, and ensure they implement industry-specific guidelines.