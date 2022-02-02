‘Starting to come down’: Nevada County health officials discuss peak in COVID-19 surge

Nevada County health officials said in a Q&A Wednesday that the county’s COVID-19 case and test positivity rates are decreasing, although they remain high.

County Director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver said Wednesday that, due to the Omicron variant being “so much more transmissible,” the recent surge in cases has made previous peaks “look like hills” when graphed out.

Prior to last month, Gruver said, the county’s highest weekly case count had been during increased spread of the Delta variant — 488 cases during the week ending in Sept. 3. In comparison, the county recorded 632 new cases during the week ending Jan. 14, and 1,384 new cases the week ending Jan. 21.

“Last week, we saw a record case count of 1,642 cases that were added to our dashboard ,” said Gruver. “And that’s despite the fact that we’re in a vastly different testing environment than we were in those previous peaks.”

He explained that, at this time, there is increased use of at-home or antigen tests and information not reported to the county. Officials have said that the county’s Coronavirus Dashboard records only laboratory-confirmed positive tests.





Statewide, the average daily case rate per 100,000 residents was 159.8 as of Wednesday, according to state data . Gruver noted that this was “significantly down” from its peak at approximately 270.

Nevada County as of Wednesday had an average case rate of 138.5, after it had reached a case rate as high as 187.7 on Jan. 14. “We also seem to be, based on this data, on a down slope,” said Gruver.

“So that’s great news, definitely heading in the right direction,” he said. “We did not peak as high as the state did, so that’s another piece of good news.”

He noted, however, that under the statewide system of COVID-19 measures which were in effect until June, the threshold for a county to be placed in the most restrictive of these was an average case rate of 10.

County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet echoed this sentiment.

“I’d like to point out that, although we are lower than the state when it comes to case rate per 100,000 (residents), our test positivity rate is higher than the state’s. That is another marker that we look at,” she said.

The county’s test positivity rate as of Wednesday was 21.3%, and had previously been higher, but the statewide test positivity rate as of Wednesday was 13.4%, she noted.

“So, clearly in Nevada County, we continue to have a high rate of cases, although … it’s starting to come down,” said Trochet.

VACCINATION

Just over three-quarters of Nevada County residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose, county Director of Public Health Jill Blake said Wednesday.

“If you look at our vaccination rates, if you combine the state and federal data which is presented to us from time to time, you can see that, of the eligible residents in Nevada County, 76.7% have had at least one dose — so that’s something to be celebrated,” said Blake.

She added that over 30,000 booster doses have been given to county residents.

Referring to state data tracking cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status, Gruver said that “in the Omicron environment, boosters are strongly recommended because they really tick up the protection versus two doses, and certainly versus being unvaccinated.”

The state’s dashboard , which previously differentiated only between vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, now also includes two separate categories of people who have been vaccinated — those with and without a booster dose.

From Jan. 10 to 16, according to the state dashboard, unvaccinated people were 7.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated and had received a booster dose, and 14.9 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus.

The dashboard also stated unvaccinated people were, from Jan. 3 to 9, 30 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were vaccinated and boosted.

In all three of these categories — cases, hospitalization, and deaths — those who were vaccinated but not boosted had a higher average than those who had been boosted, although both groups’ averages as of last month remained significantly lower than the average for people who are unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, according to state data on hospitalization, Nevada County had 33 patients who were positive for COVID-19, and this figure has remained above 30 since Jan. 25. The number of patients rose steadily throughout January, after the county had spent much of December at fewer than 10 patients.

